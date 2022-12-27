Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,562 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,040,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,373. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46.

