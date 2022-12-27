Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.74. 926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

