Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,450,000. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,282 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

