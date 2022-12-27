Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 15,132 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 105,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 571,996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DSU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,643. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.