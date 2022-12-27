RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $16,694.74 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $16,694.74 or 1.00072160 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.07 million and $28,600.39 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,682.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00413373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00870728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00094260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00609814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00255831 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,419 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation.

