RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.71 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $31,044.99 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $16,896.53 or 1.00116363 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00418008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00860355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00095652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00608687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00259646 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,415.2241164 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,853.99491184 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,036.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

