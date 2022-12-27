S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.28. 7,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,245. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.18. The company has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

