S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $95.97. 118,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,012. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.00.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

