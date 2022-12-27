S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 738.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,666. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

