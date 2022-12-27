S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

