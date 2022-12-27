S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,936. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

