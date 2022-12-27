S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $293.50. 2,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

