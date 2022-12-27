Safe Price Tops $7.52 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Safe has a market cap of $156.71 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00045169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00115680 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00195673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.33530081 USD and is up 7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.