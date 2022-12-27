Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 64,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.