Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE SIS opened at C$14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.16 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.99. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

Insider Activity at Savaria

Savaria Company Profile

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$153,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

