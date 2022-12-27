Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Performance

SCF remained flat at GBX 301 ($3.63) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 286.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.40. The company has a market cap of £209.08 million and a PE ratio of 734.15. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 254.60 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.50 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($519.68). In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($519.68). Also, insider Ewen Cameron Watt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,370 ($10,101.38).

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

