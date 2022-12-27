Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,658 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after acquiring an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. 6,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

