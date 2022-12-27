Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.37. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

