Seele-N Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $44.83 million and $452,304.05 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00192797 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $340,347.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

