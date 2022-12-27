SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

