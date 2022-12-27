Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 14,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,332,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,883,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 883,200 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. NanoDimension Inc. now owns 4,002,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,608 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,432 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

