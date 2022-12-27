SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.80

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 5045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $87,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

