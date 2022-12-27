Sfmg LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.