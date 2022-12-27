Sfmg LLC Acquires 8,432 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Global X Thematic Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

