Sfmg LLC Buys 190 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

