Sfmg LLC Buys 93 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $436.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.28 and its 200-day moving average is $366.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.