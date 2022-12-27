Sfmg LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after purchasing an additional 318,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

