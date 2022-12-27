Sfmg LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,837,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.86 and a 200 day moving average of $213.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

