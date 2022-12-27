Sfmg LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.