Sfmg LLC Sells 17,242 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.