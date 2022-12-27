Sfmg LLC Sells 17,242 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
