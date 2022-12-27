Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$45.17 and last traded at C$45.83. 3,704,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,679,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.26.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.30 billion and a PE ratio of 241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,729 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,002.87. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,931 shares of company stock worth $373,506.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

