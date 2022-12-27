Siacoin (SC) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $122.88 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,651.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00410081 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021495 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00872164 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00094176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00610395 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00255728 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,845,892,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
