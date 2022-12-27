Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

