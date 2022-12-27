Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

