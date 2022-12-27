Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.1% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

