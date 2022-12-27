Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,156 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 264,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

MDT stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.