Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA) is WJ Interests LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WJ Interests LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the quarter. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF comprises 6.6% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned 8.19% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,385,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CYA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,259. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

