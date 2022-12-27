SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 2,081 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $206,247.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SiTime Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SITM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. 141,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,046. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $303.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth $189,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

