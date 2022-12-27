Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 43,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,402 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after buying an additional 1,099,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

