SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.56

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.56 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 2715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. UBS Group started coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $62,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $37,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,962 shares of company stock worth $198,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SJW Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $21,686,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

