Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $3.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Skillz Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $222.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 115.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.24%. Research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skillz by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

