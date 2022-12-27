Sourceless Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $165.89 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $165.89 million and approximately $300.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00227956 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799922 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $201.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

