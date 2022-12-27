Southern Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,994 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 142,773 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 42,504 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,052. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

