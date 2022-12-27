Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 12.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IUSV traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

