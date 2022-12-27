Southern Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

