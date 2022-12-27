SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 178,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,080,647 shares.The stock last traded at $169.89 and had previously closed at $167.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

