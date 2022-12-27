SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lifted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,066 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 41,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

