SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 371.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. 40,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

