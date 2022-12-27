SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4,933.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,378,000 after buying an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,774,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

