Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Spin Master Price Performance
TSE:TOY traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Spin Master
In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.