Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE:TOY traded down C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Spin Master has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Spin Master

TOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,783.80. In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at C$117,783.80.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

